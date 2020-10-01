Borno Attack: Zulum Was Warned Against Trip, He Ignored Intelligence – Ex-DSS Boss

A former Deputy Director of the Department of State Service (DSS), Dennis Amakiri has reacted to the recent attack on Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.

Speaking during a special programme on Channels Television to mark Nigeria’s independence anniversary on Thursday, Amakiri said Governor Zulum was warned earlier against moving out.

“The Governor of Borno State was given the intelligence that this road is not safe, he felt he could go,” he said.

“And being the Chief Executive, he ventured out. He was attacked twice. I hope he will not go again because at least they continue telling him, managing him to make sure that he keeps himself safe.”

The ex-DSS boss explained that there are certain procedures to be carried out before Very Important Persons (VIPs) move.

He noted that if such processes are not meant, the public official is exposed to danger, with the masses berating security officials for not sharing intelligence to avert an impending tragedy.

On September 25, a convoy conveying officials of the Borno State Government was attacked near Monguno town killing at least 11 security operatives among others.

The officials were ambushed by Boko Haram terrorists on Friday while they were journeying to Baga, where Governor Babagana Zulum is expected to receive returning IDPs.

Two days later, the governor faced another attack by the insurgents on Baga-Monguno road in Borno.

Govt’s convoy attack, a growing concern

The attack on Friday is the second of its kind, stirring great concern.

Earlier in July, the convoy of the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, narrowly escaped a terror attack in Baga town.

Governor Zulum had departed Maiduguri, the state capital for the northern part of the state in continuation of a food distribution programme, and a few kilometers to the town, gunmen opened fire on the governor and his entourage.

Distraught by the attack, Zulum confronted the army expressing his disappointment at the inability of the military to rid Baga and environs of insurgents.

“You have been here for over one year now, there are 1,181 soldiers here; if you cannot take over Baga which is less than 5 km from your base, then we should forget about Baga. I will inform the Chief of Army Staff to redeploy the men to other places that they can be useful,” Zulum said.

The governor insisted that there is sabotage in the system that will not allow the insurgency to end in the North East.

He claimed that some elements are trying to frustrate the effort of the government in ending the insurgency, stressing that “President Muhammadu Buhari needs to know the truth”.

The military in reply to Zulum’s claims said the governor’s theories are unfounded.