Buhari Govt Doing More For The Interest Of The Nation, Says Mines Minister

The Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Uchechukwu Ogah, has defended President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, saying the present administration is “doing more for the interest of this nation.”

Ogah while expressing hopes that despite the challenges facing the country, Buhari’s administration is taking steps to reposition the nation.

“The President did not say it is Uhuru for us. But he is saying that there is hope,” the minister noted on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily Thursday in reaction to Buhari’s 60th Independence message.

“And that hope is what I am lending my voice to; that there is hope. If we can look at all this national ethics and integrity policy, things that we are doing; a lot of things are being done; the first time you see that a lot of things are critically done for the interest of this nation.”

According to him, the President’s speech is a call for a collective effort by Nigerians, stressing that when people start doing the right things, the country will be better for it.

“As a leader (Buhari), he is not saying ‘I’; he is saying ‘Come, let us build a focused, and united entity called Nigeria for the interest of the future.’ In our place, if it begins to be okay today, the better,” he explained.

“Collectively, in whatever area you find yourself, start doing the right thing, I think there would be hope for Nigeria. That is where I stand.”

While reminding Nigerians there is unity in diversity, he said there is a lot of potentials in the country.

“There is unity in diversity. In the way God has created us, he has put potentials in all of us,” he added, calling on Nigerians to “come together as a people.”