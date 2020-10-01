Genoa Match Against Torino Postponed After COVID-19 Sweeps Squad

Genoa’s match against Torino on Saturday has been postponed after 15 team and staff members at the Ligurian club tested positive for coronavirus, the Lega Serie A confirmed on Thursday.

The third-round match is the first in Serie A to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic since the championship started on September 19.

Genoa had demanded that the match be pushed back as the squad were unable to train because they are all self-isolating at home.

And a meeting of the Extraordinary Council of the Lega Serie A confirmed the application of UEFA rules whereby a match can only take place as long as a side have 13 healthy players, including a goalkeeper.

Goalkeeper Mattia Perin and midfielder Lasse Schoene missed Genoa’s 6-0 Serie A defeat at Napoli on Sunday after contracting Covid-19, and 13 others returned positive tests since the game.

The north-western port side published on Wednesday a list of 11 players and four staff members who had contracted the virus, one more than had been announced on Monday.

Napoli confirmed all swabs carried out on their players had come back negative, with a second round of testing set for Thursday.

-AFP