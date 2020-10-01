Nigeria @60: El-Rufai Advocates New National Consensus

As Nigeria marks its 60th independence anniversary, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state is advocating for a new national consensus on the nation’s collective goals, on citizenship, rule of law, diversity, merit, governance, and how powers and responsibilities could be devolved between the states and Federal government for the collective wellbeing of the country.

He urges Nigerians to be confident and hopeful that they can make the country better than the past while appealing to them to always uphold peace and harmony.

In his independence anniversary broadcast to the people of Kaduna state, Governor El-Rufai while noting that the country can get better, says that the 60 years of existence offers the citizens the opportunity to reflect on the journey so far, and how to make the next 60 years an epoch of success progress and development for the country the people.

The governor while offering his sympathy and condolences to all those that have been affected by the security challenges in Southern Kaduna and other parts of the state also said that his administration is doing its utmost best to address the security Challenges by supporting security agencies with logistics and encouraging the ongoing community peace initiatives.

In the spirit of Nigeria’s diamond jubilee celebration, the Governor pardoned 30 prisoners serving various jail terms as an exercise of his executive powers to mark the independence day celebration.

El-Rufai said he pardoned the prisoners based on recommendations from the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy and also based on the powers vested on him by section 212 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Governor El-Rufai urges Nigerians to always support the present administration at both the state and federal levels and to also pray for those who were staking their lives for the unity and progress of the country.

He also notes that the provision of free basic education and reviving the health sector will continue to be the priorities of his administration.