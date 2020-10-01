Nigeria Has Achieved Progress In Food Security – Finance Minister

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget, and Planning Zainab Ahmed says she believes that Nigeria has achieved progress in attaining self-sufficiency in food security.

The Minister said this while responding to questions during an interview on The Platform, a programmed aired on Thursday on Channels Television.

She said the nation would have been faced with serious problems during the lockdown prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic if the nation was not self-sufficient in food sufficiency.

“We are doing everything that we can to make sure that our country is self-sufficient, especially in the area of food security.

“I must say that we have achieved some progress in that regard because if we didn’t have self-sufficiency in food security when there was the lockdown and there was no movement in and out of the country, we would have very significant problems.

“We were able to grow it and the situation was not as bad as it probably would have been,” she said.

Ahmed also highlighted that the COVID-19, although an unfortunate reality presented some opportunities to Nigeria economy

“One of those opportunities was the removal of fuel price which was quickly followed by the relaxation of the control of electricity tariff,” she said noting that the Federal Government is working to ensure that the reforms that were put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic are sustained.