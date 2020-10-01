Nigeria Records 153 New Cases Of COVID-19, 94 Recoveries

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 153 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The nation also recorded 94 recoveries within the past 24 hours.

Till date, a total of 59,001 cases have been confirmed with 50,452 cases discharged and 1,112 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

READ ALSO: Belgium Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 10,000

The 153 new cases reported on Thursday were from 14 states, including Lagos (81), Rivers (21), FCT (11), Ogun (8), Kaduna (7), Oyo (6), Akwa Ibom (5), Osun (3), Katsina (3), Edo (2), Ebonyi (2), Nasarawa (2), Plateau (1), and Kano (1).

Lagos remains the country’s epicentre for the virus as its total confirmed cases neared 20,000.