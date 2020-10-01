Nigeria Records 201 New COVID-19 Cases

Nigeria has recorded 201 new COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, Lagos recorded 77, Rivers recorded 37, Plateau 25, 13 in the FCT, 12 in Kaduna and Ogun 12, eight in Adamawa,seven in Taraba, four in Imo, two each in Kwara and Osun and one each in Abia and Oyo State.

The new cases bring the total number of infections recorded in the country to 58,848.

Of the total cases, 50,358 have been discharged while 1,112 have died.