Sustain Faith In Nigeria’s Unity, Governor Ortorm Charges Nigerians

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has urged Nigerians to sustain faith in the unity and capacity of the country to overcome it challenges.

The Governor, who gave this charge in his Independence Day address on Thursday said what the nation needs at this time are men and women of honour and integrity who can stand for the rule of law and promote the values, the dream of the nation’s founding fathers.

He urged Nigerians to uphold the virtues of sincerity, justice, and fairness but reject the impunity to enable the country to realize its full potential as a prosperous nation and the true giant of Africa.

The Governor reaffirms the commitment of the Benue State Government to addressing the development challenges of the state by developing the agriculture value chain to engage young people in productive ventures.

He appreciated Benue people for the support given to his administration in the last five years and pledged to return the goodwill.

Governor Ortom said further that his administration will sustain the tempo of providing development projects in all parts of the state.

He pointed out the domestication of the Pensions Law last year and the recent signing of the Health Insurance Scheme which gave rise to the establishment of the State Health Insurance Agency as some of the policies put in place by his administration to positively impact on the lives of the people.