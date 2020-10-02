Advertisement

DR Congo Soldier Shoots Three People Dead At Point Blank

Channels Television  
Updated October 2, 2020
A DR Congo flag.

 

A soldier in the Democratic Republic of Congo shot three people dead and wounded two more in the country’s volatile east, the army said Friday.

The shootings were carried out “at point-blank range”, the army said in a statement, adding that the suspected killer “has been arrested and handed to military justice to answer for the acts”.

The soldier had been in the rural Minembwe district in South Kivu province, scene of an armed conflict between Rwandan-speaking Tutsi Congolese, known as the Banyamulenge, and other communities.

The identity of the victims remain unknown.

Just a week ago, a Congolese soldier was sentenced to death by a military court in the same province for murdering 14 civilians, including a two-year-old girl.

Death penalties are no longer carried out in DR Congo, instead being commuted to life imprisonment.

The soldier in that case admitted to his crimes, with his lawyer saying that he had been “drunk” during the shootings.

 

AFP



More on Africa

Man Shot Dead During Campaign Clashes In Guinea

Life Returning To Normal In Nigeria, SA, Others As COVID-19 Fears Linger

Togo Appoints Its First Woman Prime Minister

One Killed As Togo Police Clear Crowd Defying COVID-19 Curbs

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV