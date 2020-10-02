Indian PM Modi Wishes ‘Friend’ Trump Quick Recovery From Coronavirus

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Donald Trump a quick recovery on Friday after the US president revealed he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health,” Modi said on Twitter.

Trump, 74, first announced on Twitter that he and First Lady Melania Trump, 50, had tested positive for the virus.

“We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump wrote.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The Indian and US leaders appear to enjoy warm relations, with Modi hosting Trump at a huge US-style rally in his home state of Gujarat in February.

In September 2019 Trump and the Indian premier attended a similar event in Houston, Texas dubbed “Howdy Modi” in front of a huge crowd of Indian Americans.

