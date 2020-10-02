Sports Minister Hosts Youths As They Discuss ‘My Nigerian Dream’

Sports Minister Sunday Dare on Friday played host to an event in Abuja with a group of young Nigerians and discussed ‘My Nigerian Dream’.

The panelists include popular musician Waje; 15-year-old Samira Bello; Valerie Enekwe; Joel Ogunsola; among others.

The event is organised by the Ministry of Youths and Sports in partnership with ‘I Choose Life Foundation’ with the aim of celebrating the Spirit of Young Nigerians.

A comic book series titled, ‘Mum I Can Fly’ will also be launched by the Chief of Air Staff of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, in honour of Tolulope Arotile, Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot who died in Kaduna on July 14, 2020.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, and the Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed are also in attendance.

The event also has virtual participants from Kano and Port-Harcourt.