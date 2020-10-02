Police Officer Arrested For Alleged Impersonation In 2020 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has arrested a police officer, Etim Israel, for allegedly engaging a mercenary to write the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for him.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja, JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede said the policeman is one of the 657 candidates that requested for change of picture in their registration profiles without cogent reasons.

Israel, a Police Constable serving in the Akwa Ibom State Command, registered for the examination with his name while the mercenary used his picture and other biometric details to sit for the exam on his behalf.

He was said to have scored over 240 in the examination and decided to commence the admission process.

However, trouble started when he was told that the process won’t sail through because of the disparity in the picture, which prompted him to visit the JAMB office for correction, a move that landed him in waterloo.