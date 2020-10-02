Trafficking Of Nuclear Materials Poses Threat To Int’l Peace, Security – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the trafficking of nuclear materials poses threat to international peace and security.

The President disclosed this on Friday during his video message to the UN High-level meeting to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

While restating Nigeria’s commitment to the peaceful usage of nuclear energy, President Buhari called for the total elimination of nuclear weapons.

“We are concerned about the slow pace of progress by nuclear-weapon States to accomplish the total elimination of their nuclear arsenals, in accordance with their legal obligations and undertakings under Article VI of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT),” he said.

President Buhari also expressed concern about the “slow pace” of States possessing nuclear weapons in disarming and decommissioning their existing nuclear facilities.

According to him, there is a need for the United Nations to continue engaging the Nuclear Weapon States to speed up their efforts in disarming and decommissioning their existing nuclear facilities.

He said: “The best approach to avoid damage associated with nuclear materials such as humanitarian crisis, accidents, disasters, and criminality is the total elimination of nuclear weapons.”

SEE FULL STATEMENT HERE: