No Deaths As Nigeria Records 126 New COVID-19 Cases

Nigeria is yet to record a COVID-19 death in October, data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control showed on Friday.

However, the NCDC reported 126 new cases in its latest update on the viral disease.

Till date, a total of 59,127 cases have been confirmed, with 50,593 cases discharged and 1,112 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 126 new cases reported on Friday were from 12 states, including Lagos (62), Rivers (22), Ogun (9), Plateau (7), FCT (7), Osun (5), Kwara (5), Taraba (3), Bayelsa (2), Abia (2), Zamfara (1), and Imo (1).

According to Worldometer, almost 35 million people have now contracted the virus worldwide with over a million deaths recorded.

Earlier on Friday, prominent figures such as US President, Donald Trump and Liverpool star, Sadio Mane, were confirmed to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.