Ondo Election: NYSC DG Urges Corps Members To Be Of Good Conduct

Channels Television  
Updated October 3, 2020
A file photo of corps members: Channels TV/Sodiq Adelakun

 

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brig-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has warned corps members who will be participating in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State not to post results of the election on social media.

Brigadier Ibrahim gave this admonition to the corps members in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Saturday, during his official visit to the state ahead of the forthcoming governorship poll.

The NYSC DG also advised them not to compromise the integrity of the organization in all their activities.

Ibrahim was also at the palace of the paramount ruler of Akure kingdom, the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, where he appealed to the monarch to speak to their subjects to protect the corps members officiating in the election.

According to him, traditional institutions are major stakeholders in the electoral process and are in the best position to speak to their subjects on peaceful conduct during elections.

On his part, the monarch thanked the DG for the visit. He said the peaceful, free and fair election in Edo could be replicated in Ondo State, adding that all stakeholders should work together to achieve this.



