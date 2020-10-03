Advertisement

Sultan Of Sokoto Urges Nigerians To Engage In Nation Building

Channels Television  
Updated October 3, 2020
A file phot of the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III.

 

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Abubakar has urged Nigerians to brace the odds and make effort in the task of nation-building.

In a recorded message to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary, the President of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs prayed for the nation’s prosperity and guidance and for her leaders to succeed in building a befitting nation for all Nigerians.

The Sultan admitted that there will be challenges ahead but believes that with a will and determination to succeed, Nigeria will be great as desired by the people.

