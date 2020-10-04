Advertisement

Alleged Shooting: Victim Is Alive, SARS Not Responsible For Incident – Keyamo

Emmanuel Egobiambu  
Updated October 4, 2020
A file photo of Mr Festus Keyamo.

 

The Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo (SAN) has said the victim of an alleged shooting by police officers in Ughelli, Delta State, is alive.

In a tweet from the Minister’s handle on Sunday afternoon, he explained that he spoke with the brother of the victim, Ochuko.

“The outfit involved in this case is called Operation Delta Safe and not SARS (b) the victim was not shot as confirmed by his brother but fell out of the Police vehicle when being taken to the station after arrest,” the minister said while condemning alleged extra-judicial killings by officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) and other units of the police. “The brother said he was pushed; the Police said he jumped.”

The Minister who shared a photo of the victim on the hospital bed with injuries, further narrated that after he (victim) fell, police officers wanted to pick him up “but an angry mob had already gathered and the Police fled and left the victim. A Good Samaritan picked him & took him to hospital.” 

While calling on youths in Ughelli not to take to violence and the destruction of lives and properties, he assured that “I am on top of this matter and though the victim is alive, I will be urging the authorities to still investigate the conduct of the Police in this matter.”

Again, #EndSARS Back To The Fore

Many Nigerians on Saturday and Sunday took to social media to condemn the activities of men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigerian police, calling for the unit to be proscribed.

The #EndSars hashtag was the number one trend on social media app, Twitter, bringing back to the fore calls for the proper handling of rogue, high-handed police officials.

The outrage appeared to have been triggered by a post from a Twitter user who said he recorded SARS officials shooting “a young boy dead at Ughelli, Delta state . .  . in front of Wetland hotels. They left him for dead on the roadside and drove away with the deceased Lexus jeep.”



