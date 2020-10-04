Bayern Munich Set To Sign Roca, Choupo-Moting – Reports

Bayern Munich are set to boost their squad by signing Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca and former Paris Saint-Germain forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting before the transfer window closes Monday, according to reports.

German daily Bild and magazine Kicker say the European champions are close to signing Roca, 23, to replace Thiago Alcantara, who has joined Liverpool, and Choupo-Moting, 31, as understudy for striker Robert Lewandowski.

Roca is already in Munich and will cost nine million euros ($10.5 million), plus bonuses, when he signs a five-year contract.

Choupo-Moting is a free agent after leaving PSG. He is a Cameroon international with German nationality, who has played for Hamburg, Mainz, Nuremberg and Schalke in the Bundesliga.

However, Bayern have yet to confirm either signing with the transfer window closing in Germany at 1700 (1500 GMT) on Monday.

The German champions want to sign an extra defender and are also in talks with Lyon right-back Bouna Sarr, 28.

The Bavarian giants are said to have renewed interest in Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 19, but Bild claim the two clubs can not agree a fee.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick has made no secret that he needs new signings after losing Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Perisic and Alcantara from the squad which won the Champions League title last August.

AFP