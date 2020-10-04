CP Bala Ciroma Orders Investigation Into Police Killing In APO

The Commissioner of Police FCT Command, CP Bala Ciroma, has ordered a meticulous investigation into the unfortunate gunshot incident that led to the death of one Samson Jonah 19years old at Apo on Saturday 3rd October 2020.

This is according to a communique by police spokesperson, ASP Yusuf Mariam.

According to the statement, the police officer identified to have shot the deceased has been arrested, detained, and will be charged accordingly.

While commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police guaranteed members of the public that the command will be lucid in its investigation and ensure the findings are made public.