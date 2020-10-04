Advertisement

Pepe, Saka On Target As Arsenal Survive Sheffield Scare At Emirates

Updated October 4, 2020
Arsenal’s English striker Bukayo Saka (C) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium in London on October 4, 2020. Kirsty Wigglesworth / POOL / AFP

 

Ivorian striker, Nicolas Pepe and youngster Bukayo Saka scored a goal each to help Arsenal secure a 2-1 win over Sheffield United in a Premier League encounter on Sunday.

Arsenal’s French-born Ivorian midfielder Nicolas Pepe (R) celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium in London on October 4, 2020.  Kirsty Wigglesworth / POOL / AFP

 

Liverpool can now leapfrog Leicester to move joint top of the table alongside Merseyside rivals Everton if they win at Aston Villa later on Sunday, while Jose Mourinho takes his Tottenham team to Old Trafford hoping to exact revenge on Manchester United for his sacking nearly two years ago.

Arsenal have taken nine points from their opening four games as they look to return to Champions League football for the first time in five years next season.

But the Gunners were fortunate to take all three points at the Emirates as they had an early escape when David Luiz escaped a red card for a pull on Oli Burke.

Mikel Arteta’s men got going after the break and a fine team move opened the scoring on the hour mark when Bukayo Saka headed home Hector Bellerin’s cross at the far post.

Bellerin was the provider again moments later as Nicolas Pepe drove forward to curl the ball in off the far post.

David McGoldrick halved the deficit seven minutes from time with the Blades first league goal of the season, but they remain without a point.

Arsenal are now level on points with Leicester as the Foxes suffered a huge fall from grace just a week on from thrashing Manchester City 5-2.

