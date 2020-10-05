Atletico Madrid Confirm Arsenal’s Payment Of Thomas Partey Release Clause

Atletico Madrid have confirmed Arsenal’s payment of the release clause for Thomas Partey.

“LaLiga informed Atlético de Madrid at 11.28pm on Monday that Arsenal representatives have paid Thomas Partey’s release clause at the sports association’s headquarters,” Atletico posted on their website.

“The player has therefore unilaterally terminated his contract with our club, which ran until June 30, 2023. ”

The Ghana international, last season, featured in 46 matches for Atletico, helping Diego Simeone’s men finish third in the Laliga.