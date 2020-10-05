Bayern Munich Sign Ex-PSG Forward Choupo-Moting As Costa Returns

Bayern Munich confirmed Monday the transfer of former Paris Saint Germain forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and the return of Brazil winger Douglas Costa on loan from Juventus, with both players signing for a year.

Having already completed the transfer of Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca on Sunday on a five-year contract, Bayern also added Choupo-Moting on a one-year deal as back-up to Robert Lewandowski.

Costa, 30, will compete with Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane for a place on the flanks.

Choupo-Moting, 31, was out of contract after his PSG deal expired and returns to the Bundesliga following stints with Hamburg, Nuremberg, Mainz and Schalke.

“It’s a great feeling to come back to the Bundesliga — and then to the biggest club in Germany,” said Cameroon international Choupo-Moting in a statement.

“Who wouldn’t want to play for FC Bayern?

“It’s an honour. The aim at Bayern is always to win everything, and I am highly motivated to achieve these goals.”

Bayern also annouced that Costa, who played for Bayern from 2015 until 2017, netting 14 goals in 77 matches, is returning to Munich, where he won Bundesliga titles in 2015/16 and the following season.

“I’m very happy to be playing for Bayern again, I had a wonderful time in Munich, with lots of successes and I’m sure we’ll win titles again,” said Costa, who has made 31 appearances for Brazil.

According to reports, Bayern also want to sign right-back Bouna Sarr from Marseille before the transfer window closes in Germany at 1600 GMT.

The Bavarian giants are said to have tried again to sign Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 19, but the German media reports that the two clubs could not agree a fee.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick has made no secret that he needs new signings after losing Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Perisic and Thiago Alcantara from the squad which won the Champions League title last August.

AFP