I Won’t Challenge Edo Governorship Election Result – Ize-Iyamu

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has said that he won’t challenge the result from the Edo Governorship Election result.

In a statement signed by himself, Ize-Iyamu noted that though the election was not free and fair with pockets of violence and several cases of malfunctioning card readers, which disenfranchised duly registered voters, he would not be challenging the election to avoid further tension in the state.

“These malpractices could easily form the basis to challenge the election results.

“We have however decided not to commence an election petition. This is to avoid further tension in the state.

“We are also mindful that the leadership of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and many well-placed individuals have made pronouncements endorsing the process, which we have chosen to respect”.

Mr. Ize-Iyamu rather said that he would be challenging the eligibility of the PDP flagbearer, Godwin Obaseki to contest the election.

“On our part, we had filed two pre-election cases against the PDP and its flagbearer challenging their eligibility to contest the election.

“These are all lawful and integral parts of the electoral process in any democracy, which we must all respect and acknowledge as genuine democrats”.

Read Full Statement Below:

My dear people of Edo State. I send you warm felicitations as always.

You will all recall that the election process to determine who occupies the office of Governor of Edo State for the next 4 years began officially in June this year, with the unveiling of the Election Timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

To the glory of God Almighty, the election held on 19th September 2020 with the outcome later announced by INEC. We thank God Almighty for the relatively peaceful nature of the voting process in most parts of the state.

Contrary to orchestrated media reports, the election was neither free nor fair. There were several episodes of violence, voter intimidation, and falsification of results. In particular, there were unlawful cancellations of results particularly from Urhonigbe South and North in Orhiomwon, while results were falsified from many polling units in Ofunama in Ovia South West, and in parts of Ovia North East, Owan West, Oredo, Egor, Ikpoba-Okha, Esan North East, Esan West, Esan South East, and Uhunmwode Local Government Areas.

Sadly, two persons were killed during the election, while gun-wielding thugs took over collation centres in many locations without the intervention of law-enforcement agents. There were also several cases of malfunctioning card readers, which disenfranchised duly registered voters, in addition to many cases of unregistered voters voting with pre-purchased voters’ cards not collected by their actual owners.

These malpractices could easily form the basis to challenge the election results. We have however decided not to commence an election petition. This is to avoid further tension in the state. We are also mindful that the leadership of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and many well-placed individuals have made pronouncements endorsing the process, which we have chosen to respect.

Nonetheless, we must emphasize that elections are far more than actual voting, just as democracy includes more than just elections. It is in this light that we draw attention to the fact that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its flagbearers have continued to pursue several pre-election suits in various courts against us, all totalling 13. One such case came up in the High Court, Benin on 2nd October 2020, days after the election.

On our part, we had filed two pre-election cases against the PDP and its flagbearer challenging their eligibility to contest the election. These are all lawful and integral parts of the electoral process in any democracy, which we must all respect and acknowledge as genuine democrats.

The outcome of these pending cases has a direct effect on the election. Consequently, we have decided to continue with our pre-election cases in full exercise of our legal rights, just as our opponents have considered it their prerogative to also continue with their pre-election cases against us.

Let me once again wholeheartedly thank the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Mohammadu Buhari GCFR, for his statesmanship and support throughout the election campaign. We thank the National leadership of our party led by HE Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe state, our National Campaign Council led by HE Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Governor of Kano State, APC Governors, leaders and members of the National Assembly and other leaders of our party at both national and state levels for their immense contributions.

We also sincerely thank His Royal Majesty, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, the Otaru of Auchi, Alhaji Aliru Momoh, Ikelebe III, and all our other Royal Fathers, for their unceasing prayers for the peace of the state before, during and after the elections.

We thank our religious leaders for their prayers and intercessions throughout the campaign and even thereafter.

We commend the good people of Edo State for their peaceful conduct despite the hostile and provocative actions of state officials, which have remained unabated. We urge everyone to remain law-abiding, as responsible citizens.

We especially thank our innumerable supporters for their steadfast support and a tremendous show of love, and likewise, urge them to remain calm while keeping the faith alive for a better Edo State which we shall all be proud of.

Let me conclude by noting that our cause to uplift our state using the democratic system is a noble mission from which we SHALL NEVER waiver. As law-abiding citizens, we must all continue to believe in the electoral process as an important part of the democratic system, as it remains the best method of choosing who leads the people, devoid of violence and avoidable acrimony.

Long live Edo State.

Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Pastor Dr. Osagie Ize-Iyamu