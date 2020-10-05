Nigeria Records Lowest Daily COVID-19 Cases In Nearly Seven Months

Nigeria has recorded its lowest daily coronavirus infections in almost seven months with 58 new cases reported on Sunday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Sunday, adding that there was no casualty within the past 24 hours.

The new cases were reported from eight states, including Plateau (18), Lagos (15), Katsina (10), Ogun (5), Kaduna (4), Edo (3), Ekiti (1), FCT (1) and Ondo (1).

58 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Plateau-18

Lagos-15

Katsina-10

Ogun-5

Kaduna-4

Edo-3

Ekiti-1

FCT-1

Ondo-1 59,345 confirmed

50,768 discharged

1,113 deaths pic.twitter.com/RRKOhxnr0y — NCDC (@NCDCgov) October 4, 2020

The country has not reported a daily figure above 300 for nearly two months.

According to the health authorities, the active cases across the nation stands at 7,464.

Till date, 59,345 cases of the virus and 1,113 casualties have been confirmed within the country.

However, 50,768 cases have been discharged.