Time For Partey! Arsenal Sign Atletico Madrid Midfielder

Arsenal on Monday signed midfielder Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid after the Gunners activated his £45m release clause.

The North London club confirmed the signing of the Ghanaian on a four-year contract on their Twitter handle, putting an end to a long-drawn transfer saga.

“Thomas Partey has joined us from Atletico Madrid on a long-term contract,” Arsenal tweeted.

The Ghana international, last season, featured in 46 matches for Atletico, helping Diego Simeone’s men finish third in the Laliga.

“We have been watching Thomas for a while, so we’re now delighted to add such a high-quality player to our squad,” Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta, told the club’s website.

“He is a dynamic midfielder with great energy. He brings a lot of experience from a top club that has competed at the highest level in La Liga and the Champions League for several years.

“We’re very impressed with his attitude and his approach to the game. He’s an intelligent footballer and we’re looking forward to him integrating into our system and contributing to the progress we’re building at the moment at the club.”

Looks like it’s #ParteyTime in our mentions rn 😅 👇 Show us how you reacted to @Thomaspartey22‘s signing in just one GIF… — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 5, 2020

He will wear the number 18 shirt at Arsenal and is expected to join his teammates after the international break with Ghana for which he has 29 appearances.

During the 2013/14 campaign, Partey was on loan at RCD Mallorca and also at UD Almeria in the 2014/15 term.

Earlier in the day, Atletico confirmed that the Gunners had activated Partey’s release clause.

“LaLiga informed Atlético de Madrid at 11.28 pm on Monday that Arsenal representatives have paid Thomas Partey’s release clause at the sports association’s headquarters,” Atletico posted on their website.

“The player has therefore unilaterally terminated his contract with our club, which ran until June 30, 2023. ”