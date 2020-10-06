Advertisement

Hushpuppi’s US Trial Suspended Till 2021

Channels Television  
Updated October 6, 2020
Ramoni Igbalode aka Hushpuppi, was arrested by Dubai Police in June for fraud, among other crimes.
Ramoni Igbalode aka Hushpuppi, was arrested by Dubai Police in June for fraud, among other crimes.

 

The trial of Nigerian Internet celebrity Hushpuppi, earlier scheduled to commence this month, has been suspended as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The suspension is contained in the orders of a district judge in California, Otis Wright, released on September 23.

Hushpuppi, whose real name is Ramon Abass, is being tried on a four-count charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracies, international money laundering, and engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity.

 

His case was originally fixed for October 13 after he earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges pressed against.

The trial will now continue on May 4, 2021.



More on Crime Watch

Police Nab Suspected Human Trafficker, Rescue Six Victims In Nasarawa

Ekiti Bank Robbery: Police Declare Suspect Wanted

Troops Rescue Five Foreign Expatriates, Recover Stolen Crude Oil

Ondo Prophet, Five Others Sentenced To Life Imprisonment Over Missing Child

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV