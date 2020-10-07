El-Rufai Appoints Ahmed Bamalli As New Emir Of Zazzau

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has approved the appointment of Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau.

This was announced in a statement by the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Jafaru Sani, on Wednesday.

Bamalli succeeds the late 18th Emir Shehu Idris who died on September 20, 2020 after reigning for 45 years.

Bamalli is the first emir from the Mallawa ruling house in 100 years. His grandfather Emir Dan Sidi, who died in 1920, was the last person from the house to sit on the throne.

Until his appointment as Emir of Zazzau, Bamalli held the title of Magajin Garin Zazzau and served as Nigeria’s ambassador to Thailand, with concurrent accreditation to Myanmar.

He has been a permanent commissioner in the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission in 2015.

He has worked in banking and as Executive Director and later acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Corporation.

He was a staff of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Agency before a stint as head of Human Resources at MTel, the mobile communications arm of the old Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL).

Born in 1966, Alh. Bamalli studied Law at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He holds a master’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy and a diploma in Organisational Leadership from Oxford University. He is also a fellow on the Conflict Resolution of the University of York, United Kingdom (UK).

Governor El-Rufai wished the new Emir a successful and peaceful reign as Emir of Zazzau.