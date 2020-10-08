Advertisement

Courtois Withdraws From Belgium Squad Due To Back Injury

Updated October 8, 2020
Thibaut Courtois will return to Real Madrid after suffering a back injury, the Belgian football federation announced on Thursday.

Courtois will miss Belgium’s upcoming Nations League matches against England and Iceland but is expected to be fit in time for Madrid’s next La Liga game against Cadiz.

“Thibaut Courtois will leave the squad following his medical examination. He is not fit to play,” the federation said in a statement.

