‘COVID-19 Is Still Real, Ferocious And Deadly’: PTF Warns Nigerians

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has warned Nigerians against complacency even though the country has been reporting fewer cases of the virus in recent months, stressing that the disease is still deadly.

“Although Nigeria is no longer in the top five countries by cumulative deaths in Africa, the PTF continues to urge Nigerians to change their attitude of scepticism and nonchalance to the virus,” the Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha, warned during a briefing of the task force on Thursday in Abuja.

“For the avoidance of doubts, the virus is real, ferocious and deadly. To date, Nigeria has recorded 59,738 confirmed cases and 1,113 fatalities.”

155 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-84

Rivers-31

Kaduna-12

Osun-10

FCT-7

Oyo-6

Ogun-3

Kwara-2 59,738 confirmed

51,403 discharged

1,113 deaths pic.twitter.com/TwJ1dS5SCm — NCDC (@NCDCgov) October 7, 2020

While the recovery rate for the virus in the West African country – 51,403 discharged cases as of Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 – is something to cheer about, Mustapha who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), is insisting the country will not be deceived.

“The PTF is fully conscious, but not deceived, by the fact that our recovery rate is high and very encouraging,” the SGF added, calling for ramping up of COVID-19 tests which he reiterated is “the only way to detect, isolate, trace and treat.”

‘Build Mutual Trust’

With media reports suggesting that many Nigerians lack faith in the government and its agency, the PTF leader is warning that such development could mar the successes recorded in the country’s fight against the virus.

“The PTF and relevant agencies are working with the European Union on the issue of flights into Nigeria,” he said while giving an update about flights coming into the nation.

“As soon as negotiations are completed, Nigerians will be informed accordingly. For flights currently allowed into Nigeria, we are seeing a combined number of 4,500 arriving passengers per day into Lagos and Abuja.”