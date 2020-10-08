‘Do You Want To Die A Joke?’: Tiwa Savage Challenges Youths On #EndSarsProtests

Singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage on Thursday urged Nigerian youths to stand up and speak against police brutality.

She made the comments on her Instagram Live while participating in an #EndSARS protest in Lagos.

READ ALSO: Falz, Runtown Participate As #EndSARS Protest Enters Day Two

The protests, which entered its second day on Thursday, is calling for the total disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and reform of the Nigeria Police Force.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiwa Savage ⚔️ (@tiwasavage) on Oct 8, 2020 at 4:30am PDT

“Nigerian youths, you guys need to wake up,” she said. “This is not the time to joke. This is why they don’t take us seriously. There’s nothing funny about this.

“They think Nigerian youths are lazy. Everything you want to do is just ‘jaiye’ and make a joke of everything. Do you want to die a joke?”

She complained about how youths rely on celebrities to speak for them on pressing issues in the country and compared it with their attitude towards the reality show Big Brother Nigeria.

‘’You don’t have to rely on celebrities, you did not call out celebrities when you guys were voting on Big Brother; you did not need celebrities. You can do this, we all can do this; we all need each other. Let’s all come out on Tuesday,’’ she said.