Police Rescue Kidnapped Lawyer Bisola Ajayi From Gunmen

Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Rivers State Police Command have rescued Barrister Bisola Ajayi.

The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Joseph Mukan, confirmed to Channels Television that Barrister Ajayi was rescued in a thick forest in Etche Local Government Area of the state.

She was rescued alongside one other person, while two suspects were arrested including an armed dealer.

The 25-year-old female lawyer was kidnapped on Saturday by gunmen at her residence in Rumuokwurusi Obio-Akpor Local Government Area leading to an outcry by legal practitioners who called for her quick rescue.

The Commissioner of Police, Mukan, had earlier given an update on the preliminary investigation into Ajayi’s kidnap.

The investigation shows that the gunmen had earlier kidnapped a man and used his car to kidnap Ayaji the same day at her residence using military camouflage.

He also revealed that the police now have the identities of the kidnappers.