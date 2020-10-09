Governorship Poll: Facts About Ondo And Its Electorate

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to conduct the governorship election in Ondo State on Saturday.

It says it is committed to promoting greater transparency and accountability in the management of elections in the country.

While residents have shown their preparedness to vote in the election, here are some quick facts about Ondo and its electorate:

Ondo is one of the six states in Nigeria’s south-west region.

Dominate by the Yoruba-speaking population, the state was created on February 3, 1976.

The state covers a land area of 15,500km² and has Akure as its capital city.

It has 18 local government areas, three senatorial districts, eight federal constituencies, and 26 state assembly constituencies.

Ondo has a total of 1,822,346 population of voters, 203 electoral wards/ registration areas, as well as 3,009 polling units.

According to INEC, a total of 1,478,460 (81.1%) Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) have been collected while 343,886 (18.9%) others are yet to be collected.

More Facts

Here’s a breakdown of the figures of registered voters, as well as collected and uncollected PVCs, according to LGA below: