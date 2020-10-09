Advertisement

Adesuwa Etomi, DJ Cuppy, Laycon And Other Celebrities Amplifying #EndsSARSProtests Online

Usaini Nebianet  
Updated October 9, 2020
Celebrities lend their voices to the #EndSARSProtests

 

Celebrities like Folarin “Falz” Falana, DJ Cuppy, Adesuwa Etomi-Wellington, Laycon, John Boyega, and many other celebrities have lent their voices both online and physically to causes related to the #EndSARS movement as the nation continues to see protests related to outright and systemic abuse and police brutality.

A renewed focus was placed on the #EndsSARS movement fresh bouts of peoples’ tweets on their experience with the members of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). This has sparked protests in different parts of the country.

Many celebrities attended protests, but others have used social media to promote the campaign that seeks to make calls to “end SARS”.

Here’s a rundown of just some of the prominent figures that have lent their voice to the cause.

When Adesua Etomi-Wellington tweeted this, a twitter user replied saying, “In your house or on the streets?”. She commented saying, You don’t know people’s situations. Let those that can go out go out, let those that can tweet tweet, let those that can Instagram, post. Focus on the people doing absolutely nothing, like THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT.”



