Adesuwa Etomi, DJ Cuppy, Laycon And Other Celebrities Amplifying #EndsSARSProtests Online

Celebrities like Folarin “Falz” Falana, DJ Cuppy, Adesuwa Etomi-Wellington, Laycon, John Boyega, and many other celebrities have lent their voices both online and physically to causes related to the #EndSARS movement as the nation continues to see protests related to outright and systemic abuse and police brutality.

A renewed focus was placed on the #EndsSARS movement fresh bouts of peoples’ tweets on their experience with the members of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). This has sparked protests in different parts of the country.

Many celebrities attended protests, but others have used social media to promote the campaign that seeks to make calls to “end SARS”.

Here’s a rundown of just some of the prominent figures that have lent their voice to the cause.

Today is a good day to #EndSARS — Adesua Etomi-Wellington (@AdesuaEtomiW) October 9, 2020

When Adesua Etomi-Wellington tweeted this, a twitter user replied saying, “In your house or on the streets?”. She commented saying, You don’t know people’s situations. Let those that can go out go out, let those that can tweet tweet, let those that can Instagram, post. Focus on the people doing absolutely nothing, like THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT.”

Hello, I’m Frank. I will NEVER support cybercrime or “yahoo”. I will also NEVER support the random harassment, shooting or killing of citizens by police/SARS/ARMY/Paramilitary/Politician’s Escorts etc. So.. #EndPoliceBrutality #EndArmedForcesBrutality — Frank Donga™ (@frankdonga_) October 9, 2020

Chaos everywhere. Still no response from authorities. Keep the energy up! We are not backing down!!! #ENDSARS #EndPoliceBrutality — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) October 9, 2020

Three years ago Nigeria’s police chief re-organised SARS after public condemnation about the violence that came with their operations. That change has done nothing for Nigerians and today many are still in danger. #EndSarsProtests — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) October 9, 2020

I’ve been taking the last few days to fully research on the topic of #PoliceBrutalityInNigeria, I didn’t want to jump on a hashtag before understanding the stories of the victims… + I’ve been deeply saddened at the fact that history continues to repeat itself. — Temi Otedola (@TemiOtedola) October 9, 2020

We all deserve to be safe in our neighbourhood. The brutality and social injustice that we are currently experiencing must end NOW. We want total reform from the top to bottom! #EndSARSProtests — Laycon 💡 (@itsLaycon) October 9, 2020

Too many lives have been lost to injustice and brutality in this country. No cause justifies the killing of innocent people. Kudos to everyone risking it all by protesting! 💪 TOGETHER WE WILL WIN! #EndSarsNow #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSARSProtest — DJ KAYWISE (@djkaywise) October 9, 2020

Going against the advice of those around me, but it doesn’t feel right. Silence can say so much. My fellow Nigerians, forgive me for taking so long to comment… — #OriginalCopy 🧁 (@cuppymusic) October 9, 2020

I want to lead the #EndSARS protest here in London, who will join me? Nigerians in the Diaspora let’s not be silent 🗣#EndSARS #EndSarsProtests — Mike Edwards (@aireyys) October 9, 2020

How many young Nigerians will have to be robbed/ kidnapped/killed by SARS before our Government takes it seriously? The “Special Anti-Robbery Squad” is doing the robbing?! Such a disgrace. What will it take for our “leaders” to do something about it? #EndSARS #EndSarsNow — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) October 4, 2020

We say no to police brutality ✋ we🛡️ add our voices to a good cause ✋ We must be heard🎤 A lot of young individuals have had their lives cut short💔 security agencies are created to protect us not harm us💔 Together🛡️✊we say#EndPoliceBrutalitynow #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/dgU6YWfwEs — Mercy Eke (@real_mercyeke) October 9, 2020

We just started till they give us what we want. All we ask for is #EndSARS #EndSARSProtest pic.twitter.com/vhsWP4ia17 — Dr PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@UnclePamilerin) October 9, 2020

Me and My People March To Alausa Ikeja Lagos. The Message Is Clear We Say No To Police Brutality ❌

No To Police Oppression❌

We Are Youngstars Not Fraudsters✊🏾 #EndSARSProtest #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSarsNow pic.twitter.com/9Gex4mC0Om — small DOCTOR (@iam_smalldoctor) October 9, 2020

I trembled while saying everything. I hope and pray the U.S and the world at large can hear our voices.#EndSARS #EndSarsProtests https://t.co/NJsj4Ydtyo — MÓŃKELE ❤️ (@_Taaooma) October 9, 2020

Unfortunately I’m still not feeling well enough to be outside but I stand with @falzthebahdguy and @iRuntown and all the amazing young people using their voices to say #EndSars — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) October 8, 2020

My people need me …. #EndSarsNow — Davido (@davido) October 9, 2020

No reform No change of oga No ban … we want it scrapped completely!!! #EndSARSImmediately — Davido (@davido) October 9, 2020

No sit down say until e happen to me … No wait til e reach your turn! Coz ON GOD e go reach! These people na animals! Sorry to animals for the disrespect!! Nothing worse to call them! #ENDSARS #ENDSARSNOW #EndPoliceBrutality — DR CRAZE (@crazeclown) October 9, 2020

This endsars shii can end in revolution — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) October 9, 2020