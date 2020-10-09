Ondo Residents Ready To Vote In Saturday’s Governorship Election

The people of Ondo State are ready to go to the poll to elect their governor for the next four years.

Channels Television went round Akure, the state capital on Friday to assess the level of preparedness for the election.

Less than 24 hours to the D-day, increased commercial activities dominated the atmosphere in most of the areas visited, such as markets, major roads, and business hubs.

Residents thronged major markets in what could be described as last-minute shopping ahead of the poll.

Kareem Adewole, a butcher at the market in Arakale, said despite the presence of the crowd, he has yet to record any unusual increase in sales as of 2:30pm.

While some traders at the market aligned themselves with Kareem’s position, it was more profit for others.

Channels Television also interviewed an Akure-based lawyer, Mr Femi Owolafe, who analysed the security situation in the city.

He decried the activities of some political players in the buildup to Saturday’s election and warned against a repeat of the occurrence in 1983 in Ondo.

Owolafe also condemned the violence recorded recently in some parts of the state, adding that a young man was kill on Thursday as a result of the heightened tension.

He, however, admitted that the atmosphere has been relatively peaceful and urged the residents to come out and exercise their right without fear.

“The political gladiators must caution their supporters and there is a point that must be noted, especially in this era we are now.

“There is vote-buying and it is a new trend in our political space. No state in the whole 36 states of the Federation is exempted,” the lawyer said.

The legal practitioner added that there was need for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies to ensure the process was not manipulated in any way.

He also called on various political parties to preach against all forms of electoral malpractices and call their supporters to order.

Meanwhile, the police have assured the people of the state of adequate security before, during, and after the election.

INEC, on its part, had cleared 17 candidates, including a female, to vie for the top political office in Ondo State.