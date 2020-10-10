Burna Boy Bows To Pressure, Joins #ENDSARS Campaign

Popular singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, has bowed to pressure from fans and finally joined the #EndSARS campaign which seeks the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Burna Boy issued a statement on Saturday announcing the birth of a project which he called PROJECTPROTECT, an initiative set up to provide financial, medical, and legal resources during and after #ENDSARS protests.

His statement comes after criticisms from his fans and Nigerian youths who expressed disappointment over his silence concerning the week-long protest held across the country.

However, in a post on his Instagram handle while announcing the birth of his project, Burna Boy said the protest should not be about him but about deeper issues

“I have ALWAYS been here Fighting for my people anyway and anywhere that can possibly bring genuine progress and not for any Political gain, accolades or public validation. I have tweeted, spoken, sang for years, I’m Glad everybody now sees the need to do more. So let’s do that, each of us, in his or her own way. Follow @projectprotectng #ENDSARS #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY #ENDYOUTHPROFILING,” Burna Boy said in the post.

The Grammy-nominated Nigerian artist in another tweet also announced that American rapper and singer, P. Diddy has made a pledge towards his PROJECTPROTECT aimed at providing resources for #ENDSARS protesters.

Confirming that he is a part of Burna Boy’s project, P.Diddy also reshared the tweet containing Burna Boy’s official statement. P.Diddy in his tweet used an emoji of a raised fist and the Nigerian flag. He also used the hashtag ENDSARS in solidarity with the campaign.