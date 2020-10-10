EndSARS: Don Jazzy, Toyin Abraham Protest SARS Brutality

Music producer Don Jazzy and movie actress Toyin Abraham on Saturday joined other Nigerian to protest over the brutality and killing by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

This comes after several protests by Nigerian, decrying the constant harassment from SARS operatives and lamentations at the rate at which young creatives are being battered and killed by police officers.

“I am more than my movies, I am an instrument for change and a destiny implementer,” Toyin posted on her Instagram handle, sharing a video of herself and other protesters. “You can do this. love you all.”

Don Jazzy equally took to the social media platform to share a video of himself joining the protesters.

The #EndSARS protests continued in several parts of the country on Saturday with Italian club, AS Roma, and Arsenal legend, Ian Wright, backing the calls for the prospection of the anti-robbery unit of the Nigeria Police.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Friday asked the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to address concerns raised by Nigerians about SARS officers but called for calm among the protesters.

“I appeal for patience and calm, even as Nigerians freely exercise their right to peacefully make their views known”.

The activities of the police unit have come under scrutiny with members of the squad accusing them of using their position to trample on the rights of citizens, especially the youths.