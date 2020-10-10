Advertisement

LIVE: Ondo Governorship Election – Residents At The Polls

Updated October 10, 2020
Voters in Ondo state inspect a notice board at a polling unit.
Across 18 local governments, voters in Ondo state have begun to cast their ballots for the person who will lead them for the next four years.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 17 parties are on the ballot, although some have collapsed their structures to campaign for others.

Incumbent Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress is also seeking re-election but is expected to face stiff competition from the Peoples Democratic Party’s Eyitayo Jegede and the Zenith Labour Party’s Agboola Ajayi.

Scroll down for the latest updates on the election.

9:27 – Rain forces electoral officials to pause the polling exercise

9:18 – The elderly are given the opportunity to get into the queue from the front.

8:30 – At Ward 10, Polling Unit 22 in Akure South, voters queue at the gate before officials commence the exercise.

 

8:10 – The elderly are also out to vote.

Photo: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels Television

 

 

Good morning,

Good morning,

Stay with us for the latest update on the Ondo State Governorship Election.

 

 



