Ondo 2020: ZLP Candidate, Agboola Ajayi Denies Withdrawing From Race

The Deputy Governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi denied reports suggesting that he has withdrawn from the Ondo State governorship race.

According to the reports making the rounds, Mr. Ajayi is said to have written a resignation letter to affirm his backing down from the governorship election, a claim which the governorship hopeful has denied.

In a communique by his media adviser, Comrade Allen Sowore, the deputy governor claimed that the fake reports stem from the camp of the Ondo State Governor and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Mr Ajayi was of the opinion that the governor and his media hirelings will stop at nothing to peddle fake news.

He said that the forged resignation letter was posted by a pseudo account which Leke Akeredolu, Special Media aide to the governor is behind.

“This fake news is sponsored by the outgoing Governor and his cohorts. It’s not different from the earlier ones sponsored and paid for that the Zenith Labour Party’s Candidate, Agboola Ajayi is working with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Eyitayo Jegede SAN.

“Nothing can be farther from the truth.

“For the umpteenth time, and for the purposes of clarity and emphasis, the Deputy Governor and candidate of ZLP, Agboola Ajayi will not resign or back out from the race he’s winning ultimately,” the communique read in part.

The deputy governor urged the general public, members of the ZLP party, and most importantly the electorate to disregard any report regarding his backing-down from the gubernatorial race.

He said rather than moving around with the “false news”, Governor Akeredolu should be “courageous enough to accept defeat in good faith”.