Ondo Election: I Expect I Will Win, Jegede Says After Voting

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede, is anticipating victory in the ongoing governorship election in Ondo State.

He stated this on Saturday while briefing reporters at the Sacred Heart Primary School along Cathedral Road in Akure.

“I expect I will win,” the PDP candidate said shortly after casting his vote at Polling Unit 9, Ward 2 in Akure South Local Government Area.

Assessing the conduct of the election, Jegede took a swipe at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He compared the performance of the electoral umpire in Ondo to that of Edo, noting that it did better in the latter.

The PDP candidate also accused the commission of creating problems for voters at his polling unit.

He said, “I plead with INEC to improve on its performance. The performance of Edo was very good.

“Here, at this polling unit, the voters have conducted themselves in an orderly and peaceful manner, and turn out has been massive.”

“Unfortunately, it is INEC that is creating the problems for our voters, not the voters creating problems for INEC,” the PDP candidate lamented.

He also called for more focus on the voting areas where he said vote buyers stand to convince voters.

“They will claim to be observers or INEC officials but they stay directly behind those who are voting, giving signals to those people to go and collect money,” he added.