Ondo Poll: INEC Creating Problems For Voters But I Will Win, Says Jegede

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of creating problems for voters but expressed confidence that he would win the Ondo governorship election.

He stated this on Saturday while briefing reporters at the Sacred Heart Primary School along Cathedral Road in Akure.

“Here, at this polling unit, the voters have conducted themselves in an orderly and peaceful manner, and turn out has been massive,” the PDP candidate said shortly after casting his vote at Polling Unit 9, Ward 2 in Akure South Local Government Area.

“Unfortunately, it is INEC that is creating the problems for our voters, not the voters creating problems for INEC.”

While assessing the conduct of the election, Jegede took a swipe at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), comparing the performance of the electoral umpire in Ondo to that of Edo, and concluded that it (INEC) did better in the latter.

“I plead with INEC to improve on its performance. The performance of Edo was very good,” he added.

He also called for more focus on the voting areas where he said vote buyers stand to convince voters.

“They will claim to be observers or INEC officials but they stay directly behind those who are voting, giving signals to those people to go and collect money,” the governorship hopeful claimed.