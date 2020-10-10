PHOTOS: Again, #EndSARS Protesters Keep Vigil At Alausa, Lagos

Again,young Nigerians have resolved to stay up and protest at the entrance of the Lagos State House of Assembly in Alausa, Lagos.

Friday night’s protest comes on the heels of a 72-hour protest staged at the same venue, seeking the proscription of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The ongoing demonstration which is expected to last till daybreak on Saturday, October 10, is said to be held in a bid to ensure that the authorities understand that rather than a reform proposed for the police unit, total disbandment is what is desired by the Nigerian people.

Below are some photos from the scene at the secretariat in Ikeja, Lagos.

