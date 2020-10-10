PHOTOS: Sights, Scenes From Ondo Governorship Election

The electorate across the 18 local governments of Ondo State on Saturday went to the polls to cast their ballots for the person who will lead them for the next four years.

Voters including young and old citizens and the disabled were also not left out as they were assisted to the polls to cast their votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier confirmed that 17 political parties are on the ballot for the election, although some had earlier collapsed their structures to campaign for others.

See photos of the electorates below…