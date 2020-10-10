Polish Teenager Swiatek Wins 2020 French Open

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek won her country’s first-ever Grand Slam singles title on Saturday as she defeated American fourth seed Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 to become the youngest women’s French Open champion since 1992.

The 19-year-old Swiatek, at 54 the second-lowest ranked women’s Roland Garros finalist in the modern era, is the ninth first-time major champion in the past 14 Grand Slams.

AFP