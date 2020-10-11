Gunmen Kill Seven In Fresh Kaduna Attack, El-Rufai Reacts

At least seven people have been killed and several others injured when gunmen attacked Kidandan and Kadai communities in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Channels Television learned that the gunmen invaded the communities on Saturday night, opened fire on the residents and burnt down houses.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attack.

In a statement he signed, the commissioner said the attackers were fleeing bandits who were successfully repelled by security operatives and local vigilantes on Friday when they attempted to attack the Kidandan general area from a neighbouring state.

According to the Commissioner, the bandits regrouped in the said neighbouring state and advanced to the community after losing a number of their members to the superior firepower of the security operatives.

He explained that it was while escaping from the superior firepower that some of the fleeing bandits carried out a reprisal attack on Kadai village, leading to loss of lives, and razing of houses, motorcycles and vehicles in the villages.

Aruwan, however, said that security operatives and local vigilante neutralized an unspecified number of the bandits, while many escaped with varying degrees of bullet wounds.

Ground troops and police were mobilized while the Nigerian Air Force deployed a fighter jet to the general area for an immediate offensive against the horde of bandits.

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has condoled with the people of Kadai and Kidandan communities over the unfortunate incident.

The governor, in a message of condolence, prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives and also wished those that were injured a speedy recovery.

The Governor praised all security personnel and volunteers involved in the operation, describing their effort as a gallant act of sacrifice and deep patriotism in view of the steadfastness exhibited by the operatives and local vigilante.

He also appealed to the security agencies to sustain the ongoing onslaught against armed bandits and other criminals engaged in nefarious activities, stating that the ongoing operation will continue, as well as the deployment of troops and operatives to flashpoints in the counter banditry campaign.