We Will Justify The Trust Reposed In Us, Akeredolu Reacts To Election Victory

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has promised to work in the overall interest of the people just after being re-elected for another term in office.

Addressing party faithful and journalists at his Owo residence on Sunday, Akeredolu said his administration will justify the trust reposed by the people.

“We will put in everything to justify the trust reposed in us. The people will continue to be the centre of all decisions as you note in our speeches,” he said.

“We will proceed with our administrative style which promotes transparency and accountability. We are determined to set our state on a progressive path of real development.”

The governor also reiterated his administration’s commitment to serving the people better via economic development, adding that “our state has no business with poverty.”

While thanking the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Akeredolu promised to provide purposeful leadership for the next four years.

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his ideals to promoting democratic processes in the country.

“Let me thank Mr President and the Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari for the support and love. I salute his courage in the defence of the tenets of democracy.

“I also acknowledge my brother, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo for his support. Let me also acknowledge the unflinching support of our National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Posterity will remember all of them for good,” he said.

Akeredolu also praised one of his main challenger for the post, Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for his conduct during the election. He described him as “a worthy adversary.”

Akeredolu said Jegede has the love of the people in his heart, adding that Ondo State is privileged to have someone like the PDP candidate.

The incumbent governor swept to victory by winning 15 of the 18 local governments in the keenly contested election.

He got 292,830 votes beating Jegede and Mr Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party came second and third in the election with 195,791 and 69,127 votes, respectively.