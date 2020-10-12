COVID-19: PTF Asks Nigerians To Minimise Transmission Risk, Protect Young People

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has asked Nigerians to minimise the risk of transmitting the virus in the country.

PTF Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu made this call in Abuja on Monday while briefing reporters.

He also called for the protection of young people especially as schools resume after months of shutdown occasioned by COVID-19 in the country.

“We must also take responsibility to minimise the risk of transmission, protect our young people and their families for the schools to be able to operate effectively,” he said.

“Each of us has their own part to play. It is definitely time for Nigeria to get moving and in this regard, we have to support our students.

“We also have to protect our schools because by protecting our schools and educational system, we also protect our future.”

Although the COVID-19 figures in Nigeria has been on a decline in recent months, the country has recorded 163 more cases of the virus on Sunday while discharging 24 patients that have recovered from the infections.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which disclosed this in its daily update on Sunday night said the new cases were recorded in 11 states with Lagos having the highest figure of 113 cases.

Other states were Kaduna with 21, Osun with eight, Ondo and Oyo with five, Ogun with three, Bayelsa and Taraba with two, Edo, Katsina, Plateau, Katsina and FCT each having one case.

With the new infections, Nigeria now has a total caseload of 60,266. Of that figure, however, 51,735 have recovered while 1,115 have, unfortunately, died.

Lagos State has remained the epicentre of the virus with nearly 20,022 cases.