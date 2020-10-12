EndSARS Protest: Police Allegedly Assault Journalist, Others In Ogun

Police officers attached to the Ogun State Police Command have allegedly assaulted a journalist, Tobi Adepoju and other protesters during an #EndSARS protest.

In a video clip obtained by Channels Television on Monday, the reporter was repeatedly hit by police operatives at the Ajuwon police station.

He explained that the protesters mobilised themselves for a peaceful march around Alagoble, Akute, Ajuwon and Iju communities before the incident occurred.

The journalist explained that efforts made by displaying his identity card proved futile as the security operatives numbering 20 approached his car before being brutalised.

“When the police started shooting, I stayed calm inside my calm and about 20 policemen came to my car and brutalized despite showing my Press ID. I was beaten and arrested with other eight protesters,” he said.

“As a media practitioner and a resident at Alagbole Community, I joined the protest to report the event.

“We moved from Akute to Alagbole and when we got to Ajuwon, the Ajuwon police station opened up shooting on us.”

He noted that they were eventually released after spending three hours in police detention, adding that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) thereafter apologised for the actions of the officers.