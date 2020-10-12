SARSMUSTEND: Protesters Block Lekki-Epe Toll Gate

Lagos residents protesting police brutality, extrajudicial killings, and harassment by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) have laid siege to the Lekki toll gate, along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

The protesters gathered at the toll gate as early as 5:00 am to protest. Their activities grounded vehicular traffic along the expressway forcing commuters and motorists on their way to work to a standstill.

Several residents who have to access the toll gate to get to work said they had returned home because of the massive traffic.

READ ALSO: Police Must Act To Identify, Punish SARS Operatives Involved In Rights Abuse, Murder – Gbajabiamila

The protest demanding a total end to SARS operations comes after IGP announced the disbandment of the police unit after several days of protests last week.

The protesters are insisting that President Muhammadu Buhari himself should make the pronouncement disbanding the SARS operatives by way of an executive order. They are also demanding the release of all those arrested and justice for the victims of SARS brutality.

According to them, this is not the first time the IGP would announce measures to disband the SARS operatives but such a decision had gone without any effect in the past.

See below Tweets containing videos and photos from the protest at Lekki Toll Gate:

Please I think we now need to Chanel the Protest to another Dimension, #WhereIsBuhari ‼️If we Really Have a President, Then Where he is?? If Not WE DONT HAVE A PRESIDENT!! A President who doesn’t come out LIVE!! LETS REASON!! #SARSMUSTEND #Lekki #SARSENDED Retweet Aggressively!! pic.twitter.com/SIRsIyfVwa — #SARSMUSTEND ★ (@Fergusonfurg) October 12, 2020

I’m a victim of Police Brutality and I’ve been severally billed for having dreads. I’ll keep protesting until we #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria

I’m heading to #Lekki right now to stand with my brothers. pic.twitter.com/R9MuEWhWzt — King U (@kingumusic) October 12, 2020

“@Aisha_yesuf: To all those stuck in traffic at #Lekki Toll Gate, I just have one word for y’all. Either than sitting all day in your car, why not join us right their and protest against bad governance.#SarsMustGo #SARSMUSTEND #togetherwecan ✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/H3GZCcxBXI — GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) October 12, 2020