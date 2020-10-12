WTO Job: Okonjo-Iweala Visits Buhari In Abuja

Former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Monday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Dr Iweala was accompanied by the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubair Dada.

Okonjo-Iweala is running for the seat of the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Nigeria’s former Finance Minister and Korean minister Yoo Myung-hee will advance to the third and final stage.

Whoever wins the contest with a decision due before November 7 will take over an organisation mired in multiple crises and struggling to help member states navigate a severe global economic slump triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The pair received a boost earlier this week when EU member states officially threw their weight behind them.

President Buhari has given his support and that of his administration to her effort to clinch the position.