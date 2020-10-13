Advertisement

#EndSARS Protesters Block Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Channels Television  
Updated October 13, 2020

Hundreds of protesters demanding an end to police brutality, extrajudicial killings, and extortion by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday blocked the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The protest has brought vehicular movements to a standstill as motorists and commuters are trapped in the gridlock around the secretariat, Ikeja, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The protesters in demonstration chanted their demand, “End SARS now!” “End SARS now!”

The protesters also played music as they danced and sang along.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had on Sunday announced the dissolution of the SARS police unit after days of agitation across the country.

Despite this announcement, protest continues in major South West, South-South, and Northcentral region of the country.

